Samantha is a married woman in the new birthday special poster of Kushi; Co-star Vijay Deverakonda shares

On the occasion of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday, the makers of her upcoming romantic film Kushi, released a special poster. It features the actress as a happy married woman with a mangal sutra. Co-star Vijay Deverakonda also shared the poster and sent her birthday wishes. He wrote, "Happy Birthday" (Red heart emoji).

The new poster of Samantha from Kushi is going viral on social media. Her character is seen dressed in a simple kurta paired with skinny-fit jeans with a mangal sutra around her neck. The actress, who is playing the role of Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in the film, looks beautiful and natural. She is seen all smiles, walking in the lane with a laptop bag on her shoulder.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, Team "#Kushi wishes the bundle of joy @Samanthaprabhu2, a very Happy Birthday. Keep spreading more kindness and happiness all around." Samantha also thanked the makers and Vijay Deverakonda for the surprise poster from the film.



About Kushi

Kushi marks the second collab of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanti in 2018. The duo have already managed to catch the audience's attention with their cute chemistry from posters, the title song and BTS pics. The title poster and song, which were released last year, gained a huge response from the audiences.

Touted to be a romantic drama and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer and Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing.



Upcoming films

Next up, Samantha is busy shooting for the web series Citadel, which is an Indian adaption of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. Directed by the Family Man 2 director Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan is the lead actor of the series.