Samantha is a slayer and her latest workout video is proof as she enjoys the last heavy lifts for 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu ends 2023 with a strenuous workout, demonstrating her commitment to physical well-being and inspiring her followers to embark on a healthy New Year's resolution.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a known fitness enthusiast, never letting busy schedules or movie shoots disrupt her regular exercise routine. As 2023 drew to a close, she decided to send it off in style with an intense workout video from the gym. Scroll through to find Samantha's year-end workout video and get inspired to kickstart your health journey in the new year.
On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself pushing through a session of Overhead Barbell Presses with her adorable dog Saasha keeping her company by her feet. Looking fierce and focused, she sported a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waisted gym tights, and nude-colored knee and calf braces, while her hair was pulled back in a half-ponytail for the sweat session.
The video's caption speaks volumes about Samantha's dedication: "Making the last workout of 2023 count. We made it to the end, @junaid.shaikh88." Her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, also received a shoutout, acknowledging their joint effort in putting in the work.
Check out the year-end workout video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu below
Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's enthralling performance in the recently released romantic Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, has enchanted audiences. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film resonated with its endearing chemistry between the leads, catchy music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and an impressive ensemble cast. But Samantha's upcoming repertoire promises much more than just heartwarming romance. She is now ready to step beyond the familiar and delve into different cinematic spheres.
Her next venture marks a bold departure from the realm of romance and takes her straight into the thrilling world of action and intrigue. Samantha stars in the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed web series Citadel, marking her second collaboration with the dynamic director duo Raj and DK after their successful collaboration in The Family Man Season 2.
Paired with Varun Dhawan, Samantha promises to deliver a gripping and action-packed performance in this highly anticipated series. This project signifies her willingness to explore diverse roles and expand her cinematic horizons, showcasing her undeniable versatility and talent.
ALSO READ: Hi Nanna OTT release date: When and where to watch Nani's emotional drama online
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more