Samantha is a slayer and her latest workout video is proof as she enjoys the last heavy lifts for 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a known fitness enthusiast, never letting busy schedules or movie shoots disrupt her regular exercise routine. As 2023 drew to a close, she decided to send it off in style with an intense workout video from the gym. Scroll through to find Samantha's year-end workout video and get inspired to kickstart your health journey in the new year.

On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself pushing through a session of Overhead Barbell Presses with her adorable dog Saasha keeping her company by her feet. Looking fierce and focused, she sported a navy blue sports bra, grey high-waisted gym tights, and nude-colored knee and calf braces, while her hair was pulled back in a half-ponytail for the sweat session.

The video's caption speaks volumes about Samantha's dedication: "Making the last workout of 2023 count. We made it to the end, @junaid.shaikh88." Her trainer, Junaid Shaikh, also received a shoutout, acknowledging their joint effort in putting in the work.

Check out the year-end workout video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's enthralling performance in the recently released romantic Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, has enchanted audiences. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film resonated with its endearing chemistry between the leads, catchy music by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and an impressive ensemble cast. But Samantha's upcoming repertoire promises much more than just heartwarming romance. She is now ready to step beyond the familiar and delve into different cinematic spheres.

Her next venture marks a bold departure from the realm of romance and takes her straight into the thrilling world of action and intrigue. Samantha stars in the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed web series Citadel, marking her second collaboration with the dynamic director duo Raj and DK after their successful collaboration in The Family Man Season 2.

Paired with Varun Dhawan, Samantha promises to deliver a gripping and action-packed performance in this highly anticipated series. This project signifies her willingness to explore diverse roles and expand her cinematic horizons, showcasing her undeniable versatility and talent.

