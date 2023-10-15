Samantha is having ‘another brutal Sunday’; flaunts her hot bod in new workout photo

It’s no surprise to anyone that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very much into fitness. The actress is widely known for her love for intense workouts. We got to see her love for fitness yet again as Samantha posted a picture of herself sweating it out in the gym. In the picture posted on the actress’ Instagram handle, she shared a glimpse of her workout session.

Samantha captioned the picture and wrote, ‘Just another brutal Sunday.’ Through her social media handles, Samantha has constantly shared glimpses of her workout sessions. And, in doing so, the Oh Baby actress has encouraged many of her fans to do the same. Samantha also tagged her longtime fitness trainer, Junaid Shaikh, in the Instagram story.

With her latest Instagram story, Samantha has proven why she is a fitness inspiration for many people. The picture shared by the Super Deluxe actress during her Sunday workout session is sure to encourage many of her fans to hit the gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

On the professional front, Samantha was last featured in the Shiva Nirvana-directed Kushi. The film, also starring Vijay Deverakonda, primarily dealt with the love story between the characters played by Samantha and Vijay. Kushi generated a lot of hype, particularly for its lead pairing. Needless to say, Samantha is not just a great actress; she has consistently proven herself to be someone with a good box office pull.

After Kushi, the actress will feature in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, which also goes by the same name. The show will have Samantha reunite with her The Family Man Season 2 team, as Citadel is also helmed by Raj & DK. Also, the series features Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha. This is a series that has all of the actress’ fans supremely excited. Hopefully, the show lives up to expectations and will showcase yet another striking performance by Samantha.

As is known to all, the actress is currently taking a much-needed break from her film career. Fans are excited to see the future projects the actress chooses to associate herself with once her acting break is over.

