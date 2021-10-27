Samantha jets off for a holiday again after Rishikesh trip; Shares a stunning photo from the airport

Samantha recently took a trip to Rishikesh, days after announcing separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos from her Char Dham Yatra. Well, she takes another trip to a foreign location with her close friends Sadhana Singh and Jukalker Preetham.

Sam shared a happy photo of herself with her stylist and makeup artist who are also her close friends. One can see, the Oh Baby actress is sporting a comfy co-ord set with sneakers. Be it travelling in style or making heads turn with her stunning looks at the awards shows, Sam sure knows how to grab the attention on her fashion choices.

Take a look at her latest photo as she jets off for another holiday:

On the work front, Sam has a couple of films to release in 2022- Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Besides, she is also in talks for an OTT show and a few other projects.

Recently, she also announced a bilingual film with director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. Be it in her professional or personal space, there is no stopping for Sam.

Meanwhile, announcing the news of their separation with their friends and fans. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in their statement wrote, ‘We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.’

