Samantha opens up on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, calls Nayanthara 'fierce'; Reacts to facing criticism

After the overwhelming support and love from fans on her birthday and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, today, Samantha took the opportunity to thank them as she engaged in a Q/A session on Twitter. With AskSam on social media, she interacted with fans and answered questions about the movie, her bond with Nayanthara, how she deals with negativity, hate and more.

Calling audience reaction to her character Khatija in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal her best birthday gift, she revealed about her bond with Nayanthara and said, "#Nayanthara is #Nayanthara there is no one like her. She is real, fiercely loyal and one of the most hard-working people I have met. #Kanmani #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal."

Opening about her experience working in Vignesh Shivan's directorial film, she said, "I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile

Not think .. not over analyse…not dissect .. Just take a break from our day to day issues and laugh a little #Khatija and #KaathuvakulaRenduKaadhal was that for me." The actress also revealed that Dippam Dappam is her favourite track from the film.

When a fan asked how it feel to receive hate and love at the same time, Samantha replied, "I try not to buy into the love or the hate .. stay a safe distance away from it all."

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has been carrying a huge buzz since its inception has managed to impress the audiences with its fine performances. Next up, she is currently busy shooting for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

