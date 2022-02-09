Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 South divas who show us how to style heels the right way with panache

They are uncomfortable and tricky initially. But once you know how to pull it off, heels are fantastic. Be it pumps, heeled Boots stilettos and wedge heels, they all will make you feel glamorous and more importantly, confident at the same time. Give your footwear some attention and our South divas like Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and others sure know how to pull it off the right way.

Structured suits, mini skirts, jogger pants to sundresses - yep heels go on EVERYTHING! Here's a look at 5 South divas who influence us on how to style heels the right way with equal panache and confidence.

And as Marilyn Monroe said, "Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world".

Kajal Aggarwal:

Almost 3 months pregnant and Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to keep her maternity look ultra-fab. For New Year's eve, she picked a stunning gown with pointed silver heels. All you mommies to be, take a note!

Rashmika Mandanna:

Rashmika Mandanna is known for her sweet and ever-smiling face but she sure knows how to transform herself into a bold avatar with just the right pair of heels. Red heels should have a mandated space in your closet. What say?

Pooja Hegde:

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Tamannaah Bhatia takes power dressing to the next level and how! She teamed her bodycon ensemble in long sleeves with strappy green pumps and we are obsessed. Clearly, a stunning pair of heels brings a boss lady vibe.

Samantha:

Ever smiling Samantha has tried everything from lace-up heels to sneakers and boots. Her footwear collection, especially heel shoes have got us taking some serious notes. Here's how she makes a casual oversized shirt and denim make it look classy with a pair of heels. Lovin' it!

Tip: always make sure to moisturize your feet before wearing heels to avoid pain.