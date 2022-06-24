Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 times divas showed us how to indulge in print play

Be it for turning heads during a beach holiday or stepping out for dinner with friends, celebs are known for serving glamorous looks. Our favourite South divas like Samantha, Pooja Hegde and others surely know how to effortlessly make an eye-catching statement in prints. Bold and busy prints is an in-thing and our celebrities are rocking it like always.

One of our favourites is Tamannaah Bhatia's summer look with a breathtaking sunset backdrop. Well, one cannot help but take inspiration from these divas who are nailing the print play trend like a boss.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul's vacay look is all about 'no work, only play'. The stunner opted for multi-bougainvillea flared pants which she teamed with a scarf blouse on her romantic vacation. Cannot wait to slip into this outfit on my next beach vacation!

Samantha

Samantha's this worth Rs 27,000 ikat print dress is all you need for a perfect dinner date night. She styled her Saaksha and Kinni dress with gold neck chains and a pair of earrings. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam completed her look with hair tied into a ponytail and minimal makeup.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja recently pulled a bold dinner date look in a peppy corset and slit-cut skirt. The Radhe Shyam actress completed her look with hair kept loose open and messy with a touch of neutral makeup.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal's aww-worthy look in the printed ruffle skirt is on our wishlist for a very long time. The Hey Sinamika actress pulled off a boho-chic look that's perfect for a European vacation. Styled by Archa Mehta, the new mommy teamed her skirt with an off-shoulder top and completed the look with a hair tied in a messy ponytail with a satin headband. Loved it.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes a hot summer look in a pink bikini top which she teamed with printed shorts and a drape shrug during her holiday in the Maldives. She had captioned it, "Wandering but never lost." Cannot take our eyes off her!

