Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal to Pooja Hegde: Celeb inspired statement earrings to style with your Diwali attire

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021
   
Celeb inspired statement earrings
The festive season has officially kickstarted! Fashion plays a very important role during Diwali and we are looking forward to wearing saree, anarkali, sharara set, kurtas and everything traditional in striking hues. However, the festive look is incomplete without the right kind of bling. Well, statement earrings are currently raging this festive season and it is all you need to style your best looking outfits. 

With just the right neckpiece or pair of statement earrings, you can rule the world in the stylish way possible. Take a look below to know how to pull off your festive look in a minimal way. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a class apart from her contemporaries when it comes to fashion and styling. The stunner picked this shoulder-grazing earring with her Raw Mango suit. Cannot take our eyes off on how stunning she looks with it! 

samantha_akkineni_statement_earrings_diwali_2021.jpg

Pooja Hegde accessorised her white and yellow saree with an exquisite pair of earrings and it looked elegant. You can definitely let your earrings do all the talking by tieing up your hair neat in a bun. 

pooja_hegde_saree.jpg

Tamannaah Bhatia showcases us the best possible way to slay a traditional outfit this festive season by teaming it with statement hanging earrings from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar.  

tamannaah_bhatia_statement_earrings.jpg

Rakul Preet Singh shows us how to style a simple Lucknowi kurta set in the elegant way possible. Keeping everything minimal is quite in the trend and Rakul nails it by teaming her kurta with gold statement earrings. Loved it! 

rakul_preet_singh_festive_look.jpg

Kajal Aggarwal is shining bright like a sunflower in this high-neck dress which she teamed with a pair of statement earrings that are perfect for an indo-western look. 

kajal_aggarwal_statement_earrings.jpg

Nayanthara: For a Diwali party a couple of years ago, Nayanthara wore a bright yellow saree that she paired with a contrasting pink blouse. Statement earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied in a bun completed her look. 

nayanthara_saree_statement_earrings_diwali.jpg

Credits: PC: Instagram


