Samantha to Kalyani Priyadarshan: 5 celebrity-approved gowns for a glamorous soirée

Aren't we all heroines of our own life? Be it at the wedding or attending BFF's cocktail party, we all do take that once-in-a-lifetime chance to feel no less than a superstar and get the red carpet-friendly vibe.

Being the best in the business is always the aim—no matter when and how you plan on wearing your fashion pieces. When you are planning for a glamorous soirée, it is so important for one to look the best and right. Well, we've got you sorted yet again.

From Samantha to Kajal Aggarwal, Pinkvilla rounds up top looks of South divas that are worth taking inspiration from.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For the promotions of her film Oh! Baby, Sam opted for a bustier-style bodice, pleated dress in red and pink. Bow at the waist, a pearl necklace and on-point makeup is clear the winner! Looking out for a red gown for some drama for a cocktail party to attend? Sam's look in Silvia Tcherassi gown worth a whopping Rs 180,000 is perfect to take inspiration from.

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani oozes grace in this yellow low-high gown that she wore recently for an awards event in Chennai. The stunner, known for her incredible fashion sense, teamed this glamorous look with a pair of metallic gold heels and accessorised with statement earrings.



Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah's silver floor-sweeping gown by Gauri and Nainika makes for a perfect number for a cocktail party. The stunner teamed a flared silhouette with diamond earrings and completed her look with a sleek side-swept hairdo. For makeup, she went with winged eyeliner and bold lip-colour. A noteworthy look to make heads turn!

Kajal Aggarwal

New mommy, Kajal Aggarwal looks jaw-dropping in a strapless emerald green thigh-high slit sequins gown by Bhawna Rao Couture. Kajal accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and teamed the outfit with silver heels. This is a perfect pick for a cocktail evening!

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's yellow strapless Gaby Charbachy gown featuring a sweetheart neckline is a perfect pick for anyone who loves to keep minimal yet stylish. Pooja did manage to make her mark with this look. The Beast actress completed this easy-breezy look with a flawless base, filled-in brows and hair pulled into a half-up style. One of our favourite looks of all time!

