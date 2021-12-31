Samantha on keeping a distance from Bollywood: I was finding my footing in the South

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gained fame not only by giving us some massive hits from south but also acing performances in Hindi cinema. Recently, in a chat with a leading daily, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about why she had kept a distance from Bollywood for a long time and how OTT platforms are helping erase the boundaries.

For the unversed, Samantha recently appeared in a web series ‘Family Man 2’ and essayed the role of Raji. The actress garnered immense appreciation for her nail-biting performance in the show.

Speaking to Bombay Times, when Samantha was asked if she is all geared for Bollywood, the actress said, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.”

Sharing why she kept a distance from Bollywood for so long, Samantha said that she was finding her footing in the South and gained confidence in her work only in the last two years. “I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far,” she further added.