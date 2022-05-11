'Samantha is a kickass muse to have': Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans on her sheer yellow dress & more

One of the most versatile actresses in the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. She is the ultimate fashion queen. While her looks may seem effortless, it takes a lot of effort to get her there. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Preetham Jukalker, her personal stylist spills the beans on her fashion change, her most talked-about yellow dress and more.

"She herself has a great styling sense and has a great closet...When you walk in her closet, you will see everything is up to the mark there," reveals Preetham who has been her stylist since the last 4 years.

Asked if there is immense pressure to style her when it comes to airport fashion, the celebrity stylist replies, "Pressure is always there because you see every day some or other actor wearing something very great and stylists are doing an amazing job. Every stylist has that peer pressure on them."

As we all know, Samantha cannot go wrong with fashion. She can even pull a nightsuit look with panache. Asked if she has any big no-no when it comes to styling, Preetham reveals, "Not really! She would never say no to anything and is a person who will let you experiment with the silhouette and colours. She doesn't have any big no-no but as a stylist, I definitely avoid things according to her body type and I know she is a picky personality girl and I obviously cannot give her where she will be all drowning into it."

One of the most talked-about outfits that she killed it in, was the yellow see-through dress that she wore with a corset-style nude bodysuit under, making for one of her edgiest looks ever.

Sharing the secret behind the Jonathan Simkhai dress, Preetham reveals, "the secret behind the dress is it was bought by her online and it was just in her closet for a very long time and I was wondering what to be done with this. I needed updating to style that dresses and though it wasn't appropriate for the event, then I was like 'why not'. But she carried it well, we went all out and if not now then when? Unless we don't experiment, we will never know what's working for her."

"It has been a journey of 4 years. It started with nothing, initially, it was difficult to understand her body type and rest, and back then, the South didn't have a fashion boost. We took baby steps and tried to understand each other, fashion game. Slowly we wanted to grow with everything. Initially we played very safe, in terms of trend and ongoing fashion but when we had a chance to go all out, we did," says the Jukalker, who is one of the most sought-after stylists today.

"She herself is a very classic woman. Her personal choice itself is great and in terms of fashion, I and Samantha are a great combination. She is a kickass muse to have," he comments on her personal style.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's go-to outfit is all about a basic white shirt with blue jeans or maybe a nice fitted skirt, he reveals.

