Samantha launches doorstep mental health service; Says 'no one's life is perfect and I know it pretty well'

Roshni Trust, a non-profit organization founded in 1997 by caring volunteers, today celebrated 24 years of mental healthcare service, Samantha launched the Doorstep service in Hyderabad in presence of Mahima Datla and Shilpa Reddy. The actress opened up about her struggling days and how therapy helped her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who graced the occasion, and launched the service said Roshni is a benevolent platform serving society where people can get access to counseling and free psychiatrist consultation followed by medication. She added, "it is very difficult to speak out about one's problems during depression. No one’s life is perfect, I know this pretty well. Since I am on social media, I have been through this personally, now I am strong. I am truly inspired by the Roshni and Datla foundation for offering this help to those in need."

Ever since Samantha's split from Naga Chaitanya after 4 years of marriage, the actress has been spending a lot of time on herself with help of her friends, pet dogs, family, nature, and exercise.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha is set to have an extremely busy year. She will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's next romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She is also busy filming for a new film called Yashoda.

Also Read: VIDEO: 'Go low or go home' says Samantha as she enjoys an intense workout