Samantha lets her eyes do all the talking in the latest post, fans curious about the location

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has aced the social media game and manages to intrigue fans with every post. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has dropped an enchanting picture in which he can be seen communicating something through her eyes. Standing amidst a dessert in a red niqab, she captioned the still, "Half the story". Fans are drawn to the star's latest post and are now thrilled to know what the Yashoda is up to?

Prior to this, Samantha shared a sneak peek from her stay in Kashmir, where she shot her upcoming flick Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. She is seen sitting in a cafe in Kashmir, deciding what to eat. The stunner also posted a number of beautiful pictures from the valley. These photos had the caption, "Kashmir...I will always have this piece of my heart that smiles whenever I think about you". She had shared many other such updates on social media.

The movie buffs are excited to witness the electrifying chemistry of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda. The duo has also worked together in Keerthy Suresh's award-winning 2018 biopic, Mahanati.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23 December 2022. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will also perform important roled in this romantic drama.

The tunes for Kushi have been provided by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. For those who do not know, Samantha collaborated with Shiva Nirvana for the 2019 film, Majili.

Furthermore, Samantha will also play the lead in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She will also star alongside Varun Dhawan in the Bollywood flick Citadel. The diva has further been roped in for an important role in the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

