Samantha lifts 90 kg during workout & shows us the best way to kickstart the week; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to push her limits, whether it is on the personal or professional front. The fitness junky has once again inspired her fans with a video of her latest training session. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress can be seen lifting some heavyweights. The clip included the words, "100 kgs I see you !!! 90 today 10 more to go".

Yesterday, the Yashoda actress dropped a fascinating post in which she is standing amidst a dessert in a red niqab. The post was captioned, "Half the story". This left the fans wondering, where is the picture from?

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

In the meantime, Samantha is tied up with her upcoming romantic drama, Kushi. With Vijay Deverakonda as the protagonist, a major portion of the film has been shot in Kashmir. Ever since the star visited the valley, she has been proclaiming her love for the place on social media.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have already created a lot of headlines with their great rapport and chemistry. It is the first time that they are working together as leads. Earlier, they shared the screen in the National Award-winning 2018 biopic, Mahanati. But, they were seen in cameo roles in the flick. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will also be seen doing pivotal roles in the movie.

Majili director Shiva Nirvana is helming Kushi. The film will be out in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 23 December 2022.

Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda lined up for release. The stunner will also work alongside Varun Dhawan in the Hindi drama, Citadel and in the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

Also Read: Samantha lets her eyes do all the talking in the latest post, fans curious about the location