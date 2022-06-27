Samantha lives by Ranveer Singh’s quote as her mantra: Suffering is attached to everybody's life

It was last year in October when Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The Yashoda actress took a lot of time to normalize after ending 4 years of marriage. She even made several spiritual trips with her friends.

Over the last couple of days, the news of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating the Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been doing rounds on social media. Samantha recently took to her Instagram account and dropped a fascinating quote by the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The 83 actor said during an interview, ''Suffering is attached to everybody’s life. And so in life, I like to joke, I like to keep it light.''

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, back in 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their respective social media handles and issued a public statement that read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Now coming to her work, Samantha's lineup includes the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will be making her Tollywood debut with the film.

She will further share the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. The star also has the new-age thriller Yashoda, the Bollywood film Citadel, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in her kitty.

