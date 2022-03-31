Samantha looks gorgeous in a frill dress & proves pink is the ultimate show-stealing hue; VIDEO

Samantha is the fashion diva of the South film industry. Her style is a perfect amalgamation of elegance and versatility. The actress definitely knows how to ace her sartorial choices like a pro. Be it a beautiful saree or a glamorous dress, the actress surely knows how to slay it with confidence. And this time, the actress is amping up the oomph factor with her latest outfit in pink and we are ready to embrace the hue through summer fashion as it is all things pretty.

Samantha proved a pink dress is all you need to ready up for any party. The actress glammed up and raised the hotness quotient in a midi frill pink dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline that had frills placed pretty all over and sequins. Her look was sealed off with glossy pink pout, cheeks all pink, and eyelids graced with a swipe of pink pigment, filled-in eyebrows, and well-drawn eyeliner. Her tresses were open and straightened which was clipped back.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO:

Also, she made sure her dress stands out as she went for no accessories and totally nailed the look. From Party night to date night, Samantha's pink dress styled by Preetham Jukalker is the perfect pick as it is flirty, cute, and definitely sexy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie Yashoda. Today, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is set for release on her birthday, April 28.

She also has Telugu film Shaakuntalam and Bollywood debut film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.