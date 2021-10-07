Samantha to make first appearance post separation from Naga Chaitanya on THIS JR NTR hosted show

Samantha will appear on the most popular Telugu Television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu. According to reports, the actress is the next guest on the show hosted by Jr NTR. This will be her first public appearance post-separation with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress reportedly shot for her episode today (October 7) at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, she won Rs 25 lakh like the other celebrity guests. Samantha's episode will air on Gemini TV on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra. An official confirmation is still awaited. However, her team members Sadhana Singh and Preetham Jukalker shared a few pics of the sets.

This season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu hosted by Jr NTR has been a star-studded one as previously biggest celebs like Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Siva Koratala and Mahesh Babu have appeared on the show as guests.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who have been married for 4 years announced their separation recently. They have parted ways amicably and continued to maintain that their decade-long friendship will be cherished. Reportedly, it is being said that Samantha has got back to work after a month of break.