Samantha makes a desi fashion statement in yellow & black stripes saree as she gets papped at an event; PICS

Samantha got papped at an event last night and once again proved why she is an absolute fashion diva of the South. She was clicked by the shutter bugs in Hyderabad on the sets while shooting for an event about Environment with Jaggu Vasudev. The actress looked beyond stunning in a classic black and yellow stripes saree. The beauty made heads turn with her minimal yet eye-catching look in saree and made a desi fashion statement.

Samantha slipped into a beautiful yellow and black stripes saree which she paired up with matching sleeveless blouse. With no embroidery or any floral work in sight, it looked simply stupendous. She further went very minimal with accessories and make up too as she opted for hoop earrings. The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal actress look was topped up with subtle make-up and hair tied into a low bun.

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress also has another pan Indian film titled Yashoda.

The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip. According to our sources, Samantha will be making her debut on the popular show Koffee with Karan 7 and has wrapped up shooting for the episode.

Also Read: Samantha sends love to A Aa co-star Nithiin as he clocks 20 years in Tollywood; Calls him 'Rockstar'