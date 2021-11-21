Samantha makes heads turn as she REPEATS her polka dot dress & gives it a cool new twist; See PHOTOS

One of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry, Samantha has always managed to set the trend right, be it with films or her sartorial choices. She has always stood up for what's right and even followed this mantra to ace every look, leaving a positive impression on everyone who looks up to her.

One trend that she is happily ruling it is recycling her expensive outfits on different occasions, with a different style. For an event recently in Chennai, Sam picked her polka dot dress that she teamed with a denim jacket. The Oh Baby actress repeated her outfit that she had worn a couple of years ago at the airport with her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya.

One can see, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a cool twist to her chic polka dot dress:

The same dress which she had worn before:

Earlier, Sam had repeated her yellow Sabyasachi dress for Rana Daggubati's engagement ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj. The South queen has time and again sets a trend that repeating outfits is cool to make a sustainable fashion statement.

Meghan Markle to Kate Middleton, many biggies from Hollywood have also have repeated outfits in the past.

