Samantha makes her comeback on social media; 5 Times she took the internet by storm with viral posts

Popular and biggest star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a social media butterfly and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life. However, for the past few months, the actress has been on a break from social media and returned back in action on Friday night. Yes, after many months, she shared a post on her Instagram handle. It's a pic of her dog Sasha with the caption "Down not out." This post is Samantha went viral in seconds as soon as she posted. The caption caught millions of eyes. Well, this is not the first time Samantha posted something and it went viral. She is one of the most popular and bankable actresses, who enjoys a massive fan base.

Well, on that note, let's take a look at the times when Samantha took the Internet by storm with her viral posts. Samantha's bold look took the internet by fire Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a diva, and no one can deny it! She once donned a flared green gown with a plunging v-neck for an event and took the internet by storm. While the actress looked absolutely stunning, netizens were not impressed with her latest choice of clothing and brutally trolled 'The Family Man 2' star for wearing a revealing outfit. However, the actress gave it back to the trolls for judging her based on clothes.



Samantha's viral bikini pic Nothing stopped Samantha from acing in everything, her pic flaunting a happy face in a bikini from her Goa vacation went viral on social media. However, the actress set the internet into meltdown as she posed amid a breathtaking view in a monokini.

Samantha- the show stealer Samantha manages to grab eyes with everything. Post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, the actress was spotted coming out of a salon in Bandra, Mumbai, and stole the limelight with her bold tee that had a bold slogan. It reportedly costs a whopping Rs 20,000. Many of her fans appreciated her choice of dressing and called her a queen.



Samantha- the fashion diva Yet another pic of Samantha that took the internet by storm was her sexy look in a black bikini top and pants. Her toned body and killer looks made everyone weak in their knees. She is a diva for all rights reasons and this pic is enough proof.

Samantha's viral Arabic Kuthu reel Samantha made headlines by hopping on the new dance trend called Arabic Kuthu from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast. She revealed that the dance video was purely spontaneous as she loved it so much. The video went viral in seconds and fans loved her doing the trend despite her not-so-good terms with Pooja Hegde, who played the leading lady in the film.