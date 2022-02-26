Samantha marks 12 years in film industry; Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh & more shower her with love, strength

Today, exactly 10 years ago, Samantha faced the camera and was introduced to the audiences as the lead actress with Ye Maaya Chesave. That was it, from then, she grew gracefully and paved a niche for herself as the most bankable actress in not just Tollywood but in the South film industry. The actress is overwhelmed with joy as she marks 12 glorious years in the film industry and has also penned a grateful note with a cute pic on social media.

Saturday morning, Samantha woke up with a feeling of gratitude and penned a note on a special day to thank everyone who have been a part of her 12 years journey. Soon, her post went viral on social media with fans and co-peers from the industry sending her good wishes, love, strength and power. From Kajal Aggarwal to SS Thaman, many celebs took to social media and conveyed best wishes.

While Kajal wrote 'Congratulations', S Thaman said strength to you, Sam, Anupama also commented, 'That ain't a small thing, more power to you.'

Check out celebs' wishes here:

Gautham Menon's directorial Ye Maaya Chesave brought critical acclaim to Samantha, thereby winning awards like Filmfare and Nandi. This movie also happened to be special on the personal front, as she found love in her co-star, now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. After many years of dating and 4 years of marital bliss, the couple got separated amicably.

