Samantha in a Mishru outfit is a sight to behold this Diwali as she poses with her pets: Yay or Nay?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always puts her best fashion foot forward, be it at the events or the airports. This Diwali, Samantha has treated us with another stunning look that we cannot stop talking about. One can see, Sam sporting a pink Mishru outfit having floral motif work all over. She teamed it with a jacket and accessorised her look with statement earrings and loads of bangles.

The Oh Baby actress kept her hair open in soft curls with red lip colour, filled eyebrows and minimal makeup completed her look. Sam is shining bright this festive season. However, Sam's pets Hash and Saasha stole the show. Their picture-perfect moment will leave you in awe. Samantha is a style icon in her own league and makes sure to stand out in the crowd. Her every look speaks volumes about her experimental style statement.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently focused on her work and upcoming projects. The stunner has wrapped up the shoot of her two upcoming films- Shaakuntalam written and directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi.