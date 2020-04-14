Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Ajith, Shalini: South celebrity couples who made us believe in happily ever after

From Ajith Kumar and Shalini to Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, here are 6 celebrity couples from south entertainment industry.

While we all love to see our favourite celebrities on-screen, it’s a different story when they become couples in real life too. Whenever we see these celebrity couples during a public gathering or on social media, it instantly uplifts our mood. Here are six celebrity couples from South India, who have helped us set some major couple goals.

1. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni

Almost all film fanatics would know the beautiful love story of Nagarjuna and Amala’s love story. The couple celebrated 25 years of their married life last year. The two have acted together in six movies together. Shiva, in which they both played the lead role, is considered as the most successful movie of the duo. Nagarjuna, who was earlier married to actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s sister, got married to Amala in 1992 after ending his previous relationship. After their marriage, Nagarjuna continued to work in the industry, while Amala was not seen in any movies until 2017. She made a re-entry to cinema with C/O Saira Banu, in which Manju Warrier was also seen. Naga Chaitanya is her step-son and Akhil is her and Nagarjuna's son.

2. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

The new celebrity addition to the Akkineni family is south star Samantha, who fell in love with Naga Chaitanya on the sets of the film Ye Maya Chesave. They tied the knot in 2017. They had two different marriage ceremonies - a Hindu ceremony which was followed by a traditional Christian wedding. They had a destination wedding in Goa. Three years have passed since their wedding and still Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are setting couple goals for their fans. Every now and then, the couple is treating their fans with lovely photos and romantic posts.

3. Suriya and Jyothika

One of the most loved celebrity couple of Kollywood is Suriya and Jyothika. They had nationwide headlines when they tied the knot in a grand affair in 2006. Their love story started on the sets of their first movie together – Poovellam Kettuppar. Though their love grew stronger in the years that followed, it is an open secret that Suriya’s father and actor Sivakumar was not easily convinced. He approved of their love after many years. Their wedding was most-talked-about and a trendsetter, so much so that the Jyothika-Suriya ‘mala’ is still a top trend in weddings of Tamil Nadu. Now the couple has two children – Diya and Dev. They have always supported each other during media interactions and movie promotions and it is well known that they have always stood up for each other. After marriage, Jyothika stayed away from the entertainment industry and she made a comeback with the film 36 Vayadhinile in 2015.

4. Ajith and Shalini

Thala Ajith and Shalini are one of the most respected couples of Kollywood. Their love story started back during the film Amarkalam. One cannot help but notice their streaming hot chemistry in the film too. After years of being in a relationship for years, Ajith and Shalini tied the knot in 2000, and this 24th, they would be married for two decades. The couple has two children – Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar. Though they have always maintained a low key when it comes to making public appearances, it is well known that their love has grown stronger in these years, which their photos that surface online from time to time.

5. Sneha and Prasanna

Sneha and Prasanna fell in love with each other on the sets of Achamundu Achamundu in 2009. After dating for about four years, they got married in a grand ceremony in 2012. They had two wedding ceremonies, one of Traditional Tamil Iyer ceremony and the other of a traditional Kannadiga wedding. The couple recently welcomed their second child, Adhyantha. They also have a son, Vihaan.

6. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya

When Fahadh and Nazriya announced their wedding plans on social media, it took the internet by storm as Nazriya was only 19-year-old back then. The duo fell in love on the sets of Anjali Menon’s 2014 romantic-comedy, Bangalore Days. They got engaged in February 2014 and tied the knot in the same year.

