As Samantha & Naga Chaitanya announce separation, here’s a timeline of their beautiful journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya sent the social media into a tizzy as they announced their separation. The couple, who has been married for almost four years now, has been making the headlines recently for reports of trouble in their paradise. And while now, they have confirmed the rumours with an official statement announcing their separation and requesting privacy in this difficult time. Naga made the announcement with an official statement and stated that he will remain friends with Samantha.

The statement read as, “After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support”. The news of Samantha and Chaitanya’s separation has spread like a wildfire and everyone is brimming with an opinion. Amid this we take a look at their decade long journey of friendship and wedding:

First meeting

Samantha and Chaitanya had first met while shooting for their first project together which happened to be the 2010 release Ye Maaya Chesave. Interestingly, the movie also marked Samantha’s acting debut. While they did share a great equation, they remained good friends.

Cupid struck

Destiny certainly had plans to bring them together and it happened in 2014 for Autonagar Surya following which sparks did flow between Samantha and Chaitanya. In fact, they even dropped hints about something brewing between them with their mushy social media posts. To recall, Samantha had showered birthday love on Chaitanya with an adorable post which read as, “Happy birthday to my favourite person. Forever and Always. A great year it's going to be”. To this, Chaitanya replied her and addressed her as “paapa” (his special nickname for her).

Making it official

While rumours about Chaitanya and Samantha’s relationship were rife, they made it official in 2016 after they attended a wedding together. While Samantha admitted to dating Chaitanya, she did emphasise that marriage wasn’t on the cards.

Family support

Chaitanya had state stated that while he shared the news first with his father Nagarjuna Akkineni, he emphasised that the families were quite supportive of their relationship. “The minute he heard the news, he looked at me and said, 'You're telling me this now, but I've known all along'. Our families have been supportive and everyone is happy,” Chaitanya had stated in his interview to newindianexpress.com.

Marriage

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand dreamy affair in Goa in October 2017. They had tied the knot as per Hindu rituals on October 6 followed by a Christian wedding on October 7. Their wedding pics went on to be a rage among the netizens and spread like wildfire.