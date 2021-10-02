Samantha, Naga Chaitanya officially separated; Fans react 'High profile family, status but still parted ways'

Published on Oct 02, 2021
   
It is heartbreaking to know and write that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have officially parted ways. They released a statement requesting their fans, well-wishers and media to help them move on during this difficult time. Soon after their statement, fans who are heartbroken took to Twitter and have respected their decision. 

A Twitter user writes, "how quickly things change their #lovestory was a beautiful perfect couple . dream wedding a high profile family and money ,status but  still they parted ways seems "Love"  after marriage does't exist." 

Another tweeted, "Hey Take Yourself As a note You are The Best Really Epic Pair we are Lost !." 

Check out what their fans have to say: 

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," reads Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's official statement.

What are your thoughts on one of the most loved couples of the Tollywood industry parting ways? 

Comments
Anonymous : Really sad and I was hoping the rumours weren’t true.Wish them both well!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Brave of them to take such a tough decision. May they find their happiness !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Anyone knows Why?
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : According to preetam jukalker's insta story chay cheated on sam.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago

