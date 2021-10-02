Samantha, Naga Chaitanya officially separated; Fans react 'High profile family, status but still parted ways'

It is heartbreaking to know and write that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have officially parted ways. They released a statement requesting their fans, well-wishers and media to help them move on during this difficult time. Soon after their statement, fans who are heartbroken took to Twitter and have respected their decision.

A Twitter user writes, "how quickly things change their #lovestory was a beautiful perfect couple . dream wedding a high profile family and money ,status but still they parted ways seems "Love" after marriage does't exist."

Another tweeted, "Hey Take Yourself As a note You are The Best Really Epic Pair we are Lost !."

Check out what their fans have to say:

PLEASE DONT JUDGE ANYONE!

PLEASE!! U ARE NOT THEIR FAMILY MEMBER TO JUDGE THEM. SO,STOP JUDGING THEM AND TRY TO ACCEPT THE REALITY#SamanthaAkkineni#ChaySam #nagachaithanya — Chai peelo frans (@MaiRubinakifan) October 2, 2021

how quickly things change their #lovestory was beautiful perfect couple . dream wedding a high profile family and money ,status but still they parted ways seems "Love" after marriage does't exist#NagaChaitanya #Samantha #ymc #ChaySam #SamanthaWithRedcliffe #SamanthaAkkineni — kiran kumar (@shiningkiran) October 2, 2021

Expected ....#SamanthaAkkineni is out of control now... Good for #NagaChaitanya — Hickerman (@CouncilTn) October 2, 2021

I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity-@RGVzoomin #SamanthaAkkineni #divorce — Saketh (@Sakethtweets_) October 2, 2021

When two hearts decide to part ways it isn’t a sign that they don’t understand each other , but a sign that they have at last begun to . @chay_akkineni and @Samanthaprabhu2 - Wishing greater days #samantha #nagachaithanya #SamanthaAkkineni #chaysam — Le Monk India (@le_monk_India) October 2, 2021

Not sure what happened . We are no one to judge your decision both of you be happy and stay strong

All the best for your futher to both of them.

We Will miss #chaysam

U will be always my fav. Couples @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 #Samantha #SamanthaAkkineni #chaitanya https://t.co/PZqLWq5dZk — being_sadi (@abdul_saadi1) October 2, 2021

"To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers, and media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," reads Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's official statement.

What are your thoughts on one of the most loved couples of the Tollywood industry parting ways?