Samantha & Naga Chaitanya: Tollywood's couple who started with Ye Maaya Chesave to the unexpected end

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who defined love and gave major goals, have come to an unexpected end as both have decided to separate ways. Their recent announcement about parting ways has broken many hearts. However, today if they were together, Sam and Chay would be celebrating their 4th anniversary. Although, that can't happen, let's take a look at their journey from love at first sight to an unexpected end.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are poles apart. While one is bindass, the other one is calm. Yet together, they made a fantastic power couple. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their romantic film Ye Maaya Chesave and the love blossomed between them. It was a case of “love at first sight” for both, soon there was a spark between them and they began dating in 2012. After almost 8 years of relationship, they got married in 2017.

Samantha spoke about her love story to a leading daily and said, "When I came to the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, I was young, naive and had no idea how my future was going to turn out. But I met this boy who was sweet and honest and I liked him instantly. In fact, I even got a tattoo of Ye Maaya Chesave on my neck because the time we spent was so special. Chay saw me when I was nothing. He’s seen my insecurities and vulnerabilities and we developed a bond that is so strong, that it gives you the strength to endure some of the hardest moments to ensure you live happily ever after."

Samantha has three tattoos on her body and all of them are linked to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Paying a tribute to their love, Samantha got a fancy tattoo below the nape of her neck that reads ‘YMC’. Samantha and Chay got matching tattoos on their forearm, in the form of two arrows. Samantha also has ‘Chay’ tattooed for Naga Chaitanya on the right side of her rib.

Naga Chaitanya, being an introvert, never missed a moment to flaunt his love for Samantha as well. From cooking for her to surprising her on her birthdays, the saga of love was beautiful. On many occasions, the actor said that his wife should be happy and his family should be happy, only if he sees a smile on their face, he can happily go to work and earn some money.

They were not only the most loved couple off-screen, but also on-screen, their chemistry mesmerised every heart with every role they played together. After Ye Maaya Chesave, Sam and Chay worked on Manam and Majili, which became the biggest blockbuster of all time. Well, with that fans are also wondering if they will ever get to see them again on the big screen together.

After a month of rumours, Sam and Chay announced their separation on respective social media handles and said that they shall remains friends as they know each other for a decade. Though the reason for their separation is not known, they have asked for privacy from fans and the media to move on. The couple have been living separately since a month as well. While Sam stays with her mom, Chay has been living in a hotel in Hyderabad.

Well, though the story has come to an end, take a look at Samantha's 3rd-anniversary wish for Naga Chaitanya last year.

