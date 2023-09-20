Samantha: ‘No way 25-year-old me would have thought that I’d be here today with all of the issues I had in life’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to motivate her fans and followers in one way or the other, regardless of what she is doing or where she is. In a recent Instagram story, she candidly expressed her deepest thoughts and life experiences that would certainly set new inspirational goals for many. Here’s a closer look at it.

Samantha delves into her deepest thoughts on Instagram Story

One of her followers asked Samantha, “What are the top 3 things you live by? Things you tell yourself to keep in touch with reality?

To this, she replied: “I’ve changed so much, first of all I think that I’ve become very patient… I’ve become strong and my willpower has reached infinity.”

During #AskSam session, Sam was also asked, “What do you say to youngsters and teenagers about making wrong decisions in life?”

She replied, “I wish I could protect you from them. when I hear young people say that my life is over, this is the worst thing that could happen to me I’m like oh God! (smiles), no it's not the worst thing that could happen to you. Life is just getting started. There would be a lot of hardships and difficulties that you’ll face along the way and you have to face and will end. Sometimes you end up being much stronger than you were and I think that’s what happened to me and there’s no way the 25-year-old me would have thought that I would be here today with all of the issues that I’ve had in my life and be stronger, happier more positive than I’ve ever been in my life but I think that takes growing up.”

See the video here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ups and downs

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had her share of ups and downs too in the last few years. She had to handle hateful reactions from her fans when her four-year-old marriage with Naga Chaitanya ended. After that, she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, Myositis last year and is currently on a recovery path. However, despite these hurdles her career stands tall and she has delivered a hit, Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda which hit the theaters on 1st September.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

A few months back the Yashoda actress was in Serbia where she wrapped up shooting for her latest Indian web series Citadel India. The stunner will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. It has been helmed by Raj and DK.

The Majili actress also recently made a public appearance at the world's largest Indian Independence Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City in August 2023. On returning to India, she sought divine blessings at Golden Temple Vellore, attended a mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre, and enjoyed a long vacation in Bali with her friend recently.

