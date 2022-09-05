Samantha is obsessed with this accessory and it is budget-friendly to style: 5 times she flaunted it

With her acting chops, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has carved a niche for herself in the industry and it is unparalleled. But she is equally a style icon. When it comes to fashion, Sam makes sure to make a lasting impression. However, there's one fashion piece that she is very obsessed with and plays a big role in her style repertoire. And nobody styles it quite like Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha is obsessed with hoops. They are her favourites. Be it with a saree or flared jeans, the Majili actress has styled it with anything and everything. She cannot do without her hoops that keep her style statement minimalistic. Even if you are not an accessory person, this versatile pair of earrings will make you fall in love with them instantly. Most importantly, they are pocket-friendly.

Take a look at the times Samantha flaunted her love for the little beauties:

