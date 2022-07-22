Samantha is obsessed with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra blockbuster track Kumkumala; Says can't wait

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new song Kesariya from Brahmastra has struck the right chord among music lovers. The song, which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well is winning hearts and has been on the minds of everyone. South beauty Samantha is also obsessed with the song, but her favourite is the Telugu version of Kumkumala. The song is on repeat mode in her playlist and she just can't seem to get enough of it.

Samantha shared Alia and Ranbir's Kumkumala song and wrote, "Obsessed....sighhhh. This song is everything !! #Kumkumala. @aliabhatt cannot wait. #Brahmastra."

Take a look at Samantha's post here:

The love anthem of the year is composed by Pritam and written by Chandrabose while the soulful song has been sung by Sid Sriram in Telugu. Along with the Hindi version, the Kannada version is also receiving super responses from audiences. The romantic track was shot in the ghats of Varanasi and Alia and Ranbir's chemistry kept audiences hooked to the screens.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy adventure film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse

Brahmastra is gearing up to hit the big screen on September 9, 2022. It is set to be one of the widest releases of Indian cinema, in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

