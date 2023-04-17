Samantha off to London for Citadel shoot; Naga Chaitanya papped at Hyderabad airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Indian original series within the Citadel franchise. As we all know, Sam has been pushing the envelope with some powerful and challenging roles despite going through health issues. After the release of Shaakuntalam, she has now headed to London for Citadel shoot.

Sharing a new photo on her Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hinted that she is travelling abroad with Raj and DK for Citadel's next schedule. Meanwhile, Varun too has posted a few videos and pictures of him with the directors from London. The first schedule for the high-octane action drama was shot in Kashmir, then in Nainital, Mumbai and now in London. Apparently, they will next head to South Africa to film important action sequences.

Samantha is in London for Citadel shoot

Naga Chaitanya papped at Hyderabad airport

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, April 17. The actor was seen sporting a comfy yet cool attire as he was clicked making his way inside the airport. One can see in the video, he is carrying a black duffle bag and has completed his travel look with a pair of sunglasses.



Chay is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Custody. Krithi Shetty is playing the leading lady opposite Naga Chaitanya in the movie, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, Premgi Amaren, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath and many other notable actors will be seen in important roles.

Custody is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar is presenting this ambitious project. This gripping teaser surely hikes the buzz. Custody will have its theatrical release worldwide on May 12, 2023.



