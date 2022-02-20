Samantha is one happy girl in the latest photos as she spends time with her bestie at the beach

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks happy as ever in the latest photos shared by her on Instagram. Sam has posted a series of photos that see her enjoying a peaceful time and a beautiful sunset with her bestie. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "Can’t imagine doing this thing called Life without you .#bestfriends."

Going by the photos, Sam enjoyed the tranquillity of the moment, the calming sounds of waves and the perfect company of her bestie. Yesterday, Sam took social media by storm with her beautiful photos in a red swimsuit. In the other picture, the Oh Baby actress was seen standing on a rock, meditating in the middle of the waterfall.

"Life, You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes ,as it ebbs and flows," Samantha captioned the photos.

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Sam is gearing up for the release of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the much-awaited rom-com.

Besides, she also has Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar and has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love. Samantha is currently busy with the shooting of Yashoda, directed by Hari Shankar and Hari Narayan.