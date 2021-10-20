Samantha opens up on Allu Arjun's daughter Arha's acting debut in Shakuntalam; Calls her a superstar

Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set for her acting debut in the Telugu film Shakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar. Starring Samantha in the lead role, Arha will be seen playing the role of young Prince Bharata. While there is a massive buzz about the film, Samantha in a recent interview stated that Arha is going to rock this industry.

In an interview with Filmfare, Samantha said, "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done. She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go. She speaks Telugu just so amazingly. She was born to be a superstar and I’m so happy that she made her debut with me because, many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry. Once you see the film, you’ll completely agree with me."

One of the most popular star kids on the block, Allu Arha's debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema.