Samantha opens up on being 'sexy' in special dance number Oo Antava in Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Samantha's first-ever dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's Pushpa received backlash. However, a section of the audience was amazed by her killer dance moves. The Majili actress has projected herself in various roles but she feels, doing this dance number was 'next level hard work'.

Sharing how difficult it was, Sam wrote on Instagram, "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew." 

Recently, reacting to her being a part of it, Sam in one of the interviews said, "It is so challenging...To get the steps right, rhythm and everything right is very tiring."

Pushpa: The Rise is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Also starring Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist and Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, Pushpa has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 

For the unversed, Pushpa is a two-part action drama that revolves around red sandalwood smuggling in the remote parts of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.


