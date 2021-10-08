Samantha REACTS to rumours post separation from Naga Chaitanya: Stories of affair, abortion, etc are painful
Advertisement
Ever since rumours and official announcement of separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been all over the news for various reasons of how their marriage broke because of her. Well, although she never reacted to any of that. Today, she shared a statement by giving a befitting reply to the trolls but also thanked everyone who have supported her.
Sharing a statement signed by her on her Instagram handle, which read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."
Last week Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the most loved couple of Tollywood announced their separation on their respective social media handles. After four years of marriage, Sam and Chay have parted ways as wife and husband but said shall remains friends as they know each other for a decade.
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were not only the most loved couple off-screen, but also on-screen, their chemistry mesmerised every heart with every role they played together. After Ye Maaya Chesave, Sam and Chay worked on Manam and Majili, which became the biggest blockbuster of all time. Fans of #ChaySam are having it a hard time to accept the big news.
Also Read: Samantha shares cryptic message post separation from Naga Chaitanya; Says 'Why women are questioned & not men'
Advertisement
Credits: Samantha Instagram
Comments
Anonymous : Drama queen. You went overboard with your life display on social media and celebrated all your appreciation. Now you have to endure the brickbats as well. You have been continuously speaking about your seperation through cryptic posts while chay has maintained a dignified silence.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago