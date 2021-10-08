Samantha REACTS to rumours post separation from Naga Chaitanya: Stories of affair, abortion, etc are painful

Ever since rumours and official announcement of separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been all over the news for various reasons of how their marriage broke because of her. Well, although she never reacted to any of that. Today, she shared a statement by giving a befitting reply to the trolls but also thanked everyone who have supported her.

Sharing a statement signed by her on her Instagram handle, which read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."