Samantha pens a sweet note to wish Akhil Akkineni on his birthday: I pray you’re blessed with everything

Actor Akhil Akkineni has turned a year older today. He is one of the hottest actors in the entertainment industry. He has worked in numerous movies and is Naga Chaitanya's brother. On his birthday, social media got flooded with sweet messages. To join the bandwagon, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu also penned a sweet note and shared it on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Samantha shared a photo of Akhil Akkineni and wrote, “Happy Birthday. Wishing you a very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God bless.”

See Samantha’s post here:

Earlier today, on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday, a new poster of the actor from his much-anticipated film ‘Agent’ had been released. Clad in a tank t-shirt, Akhil can be seen flaunting his killer look in long tresses and bulked-up physique with a cigarette in his mouth. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film has been the talk of the town. It is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema and the music is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha.

Speaking about Samantha’s professional career, she will be next seen in the movie Yashoda. It will release on August 12 this year. Apart from her, the movie also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others in major roles.

Also, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar and she also has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love recently.

