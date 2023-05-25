Samantha plans to watch Ranveer, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani FDFS; Sends birthday wish to KJo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a mark for herself in the South Indian Film industry. However, the actress's fame is not only limited to the South. Owing to her acting chops, good looks, and charming personality, she has captured the hearts of the audience in every part of the country. The actress is also on good terms with most Bollywood actors and directors and is often seen hanging out together. Today, on the occasion of filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday, Samantha dropped a sweet wish for him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Karan Johar

Karan Johar, the man behind some of the biggest Bollywood hits returned to the director's seat after almost seven years with Rocky Aur Ranki Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt released its first look today with s series of posters. Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared one of the posters and wrote how she would catch the first-day first show of the much-anticipated film. In the caption, she wrote, "Going to definitely be watching #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahaani FDFS. Happy Birthday dear @karanjoharm wishing you the bestest year. God Bless!!"

Take a look at Samantha's post for Karan Johar here:

For the unversed, Samantha appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 7 last year with actor Akshay Kumar by her side. The episode created a lot of controversy as netizens commented that the filmmaker was prying into the actress's personal life.

Work front

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Raj and DK, the film is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the Indian edition of the Russo Brothers Amazon series Citadel, where she will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. The series is to be directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK and will be one of the most expensive shows in the country.

