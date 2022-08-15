Samantha to Pooja Hegde: 5 Braided hairstyle inspo to try on bad hair days

As we all know, celebs leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward, be it at red carpet events, movie promotions, etc. Celebrity hairstylists equally put extra effort to make each look stand out. These days, celebs are opting for more simple hairstyle trends that will look trendy and beautiful, especially on your bad hair days.

There are a few South celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Aditi Rao Hydari who are always open to experimenting when it comes to their gorgeous tresses. They have found some interesting hacks to ensure their long locks stay on all day. Braided hairstyles are a forever favourite for some.

Let's take a look at how Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and others offer an easy and summer-friendly way of styling braids.

Waterfall braid

Pooja Hegde is a fan of braids. Her side braid is fairy-inspired and perfect to pull off on a traditional look.

Sleek and gorgeous

Tamannaah Bhatia's sleek look hair in braid serves a girly statement and we just cannot get over her hairstyle.

Bohemian style

Samantha's two fun back-to-school braids style is quite a trend. Also, serving a major Summer vibe.

Boho braided hair

Totally in love with Aditi Rao Hydari's glam gown that she styled with a boho braided hairdo and drop earrings.

Low bun braid

Stop your search for bun hairstyles because Pooja Hegde's low bun braid is a perfect choice for traditional looks. You can elevate the look by accessorizing with gajras.

