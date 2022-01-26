Samantha to Pooja Hegde: 5 bridesmaid outfit ideas to steal from these divas

Choosing the right outfit and being the ultimate bridesmaid this wedding season is the most essential and challenging thing to do. Well, confused on what to wear and how to much to add the much-needed drama to your look at your BFF's wedding? Worry not, we've got your wardrobe sorted.

While you are looking forward to fulfilling your bridesmaid duties, we have got your outfit options covered. And who better to take inspiration from than Samantha, Pooja Hegde among other South divas.

Take a look at these divas to recreate your bridesmaid outfit:

Samantha in a floral lehenga:

For your best friend's wedding, you can easily pick as similar to Samantha's lightweight floral lehenga. The stunner accessorised her look with an elegant choker by Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas and two bangles. She tied her hair half-up, half-down and completed her look with minimal makeup and mini bindi.

Pooja Hegde sharara set:

Pooja's look in a cinnamon brown kurta in georgette base having resham thread, mirror, and beads is a quintessential summer silhouette that one cannot miss having in a wardrobe for BFFs wedding events.

Sai Pallavi in kurta pants:

Less is more and nobody better than Sai Pallavi can show us how to rock a minimal look in the stylish way possible. The Shyam Singha Roy actress opted for an easy-breezy satin kurta that she teamed with palazzo and it will make the ideal look for a millennial wedding outfit. You can replace a simple dupatta with a printed organza one. An elegant choker, open straight hair, dark lip colour and you are good to go.

Rakul Preet Singh in sharata kurta:

If you are looking out for an edgy yet comfy outfit for your friend's wedding, take cues from Rakul Preet Singh's exquisite look in a sharara kurta and dupatta styled with a statement belt. From makeup to hair, having gajra wrapped in a bun, she looked perfect!

Kajal Aggarwal in saree:

Kajal Aggarwal's red ensemble works perfectly for night functions. A ready to wear saree can be your go-to when in doubt. Kajal looks breathtaking in this look in red that she teamed with a blouse having sequinned embroidery that extended till the waist. An outfit you should difinitely go with if you want to make heads turn.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.