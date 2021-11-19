Samantha, Pooja Hegde to Kajal Aggarwal: Takes notes on how to look your STYLISH best on a beach vacay

Life is a beach for actresses like Samantha, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. When not shooting for their films, the divas love spending most of their time by the deep blue waters. Are you planning for a sun and sand holiday now that things are getting back to normal? Well, we’ve got you covered with some must-have beach essentials and how to look your beachy best like our favourite celebrities.

Samantha Ruth Prabhas, as we all know is a travel freak and her vacay style has always been the talk of the town. However, she will not head to the coast without her fun beach accessories.

Silk bandana:

One can see, Sam is enjoying her beach view wearing a golden shimmer top paired with denim shorts. However, what steals the limelight is her silk green bandana and it is all you need to amp up your look. Now you know where to spend on your next beach vacay.

Easy breezy:

While on her vacation to the Maldives, Pooja Hegde opted for a bikini top which she paired with tie-dye pants. Flaunting her toned midriff, Pooja styled her look with a jute bag and sunglasses. This trendy piece is all you need on your vacation.

Retro vibes:

As they say, little things matter! Rakul Preet Singh is giving major beach style inspiration in a printed bandana and sunglasses with a white rim that are setting the perfect retro vibe.

Sassy:

Fun prints and bright colours are ruling the trend and is all you need on your beach vacation. Kajal Aggarwal's look sets the perfect sassy vibe in blue co-ords accessorised with a printed headband and giant hoops.

