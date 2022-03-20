Samantha poses amidst nature in a simple white attire; Cuddles with a tree in this adorable PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a woman of substance and she has proved time and again that the star has a lot more going on for her than what meets the eye. One such aspect of her strong demeanor is that the actress strongly believes in being close to nature. She recently posted an adorable picture of hugging a tree in a simple ensemble. Posing in a white co-ord dress with embroidery, she captioned the still, "Free hugs :)".

Samantha kickstarted her weekend on a lazy note with her furry friends, Hash & Sasha. The Theri actress took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself basking in the sun with her pets. She can be seen laying on a couch along with her pets Hash and Sasha next to her. She gave the still a perfect weekend caption, 'Friday Energy.'

Taking about her professional commitments, Samantha will next appear on the big screens with Vignesh Shivan's romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. This much-talked-about project also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and is likely to be released on 29 April.

Apart from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the actress also has the mythological drama Shaakuntalam in her kitty, which will be helmed by Gunasekhar. The release date for the film has not been announced as of now. Samantha's other ventures include the science fiction thriller Yashoda. This movie is presently being shot under the direction of filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. She also has the Hollywood project Arrangements of Love with John Philips in the pipeline.

