Samantha posts a special video message to fans for overwhelming love on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal; WATCH

Samantha took to her Twitter handle and shared a special video message to fans on the overwhelming on her character Khatija and recently film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The actress said it means the world to her for all love and support she is receiving. As the beauty is currently busy shooting for her next film in Kashmir, she mentioned that she so wishes she was there to watch the live reaction of the audience in theatres.

Sharing the video, Samantha captioned, "Red heart from Kashmir

#KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal." Samantha is currently in Kashmir, shooting for her next romantic film with Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled VD11 and directed by Shiva Nirvana. On the actress' birthday, Vijay and the team surprised her with a prank and her reaction was pure gold.

Reportedly, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and has Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravishankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, fans are super excited to watch the love story of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda on the screen.

Next up, she will commence shoot for her upcoming pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish. The actress also has Shaakuntalam, which is directed by Gunasekhar for the release.

