Samantha Prabhu on reaching out to the masses with ‘Family Man 2’: Bollywood has given me a big break

Samantha Prabhu’s highly engaging and transformative performance as ‘Rajji’ in Manoj Bajpayee led ‘The Family Man 2’ received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Family Man marked Samantha’s foray into the world of web series and Hindi cinema. In a recent chat with Mid-day, Samantha spoke about reaching out to a whole new audience that probably saw her performance for the first time via the OTT show. She also mentioned feeling blessed that her foray into a whole new industry happened while theaters were being shut in the wake of COVID 19.

Speaking about reaching a larger audience with The Family Man 2, Samantha said, “Not only fans from north India, but a lot of my friends who haven’t watched my films, have thoroughly enjoyed The Family Man 2. These people are watching my performance for the first time. It’s every actor’s dream to reach out to the masses. I am blessed that it not only happened to me but also happened [at a time] when theatres were shut”.

Samantha further added, “Bollywood has given me a big break in the form of a web series. I have always been open to challenging work; now I am open to doing projects in all languages. My agenda has always been to chase good scripts. My decisions are all heart and never pre-empted.”

Samantha further spoke about pursuing multiple interests including her mighty popular chat show ‘Sam Jam’, which has seen some of the biggest Telugu and Tamil stars as guests. Speaking about trying out new things, she said, “It’s important to do things you haven’t done before. The audience might get bored seeing you play similar roles, and I get bored doing them too”.

