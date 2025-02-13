Samantha Prabhu sums up her slice of life, which includes visit to Siddhivinayak temple, self-care, good food: PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to keep her fans updated about her life through her social media posts. From upcoming projects to how she unfurls in her personal time beyond the camera, the actress has continued to inspire her fans with her way of life. And recently the Citadel: Honey Bunny star shared a glimpse of her peaceful and spiritual morning after visiting a temple.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a photo dump of some of her special moments in Mumbai. These included a visit to the Siddhivinayak temple, indulging in good food, doing lots of self-care, practicing gratitude and of course getting glammed up.

Check it out here:

Well, in all, the diva looked happy and content, flaunting her real goofy self behind the cameras.

Samantha is currently in Mumbai, and it was just yesterday when she dropped a sneak peek of herself as she enjoyed an auto-ride in the city. Wearing a casual top with shorts, the diva shed girl-next-door vibes while she listened to Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s latest track, Gori Hai Kalaiyan.

Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, Samantha has been in the news over reports of her finding love again in life. The starlet is said to be in a relationship with producer Raj Nidimoru. The duo was recently spotted attending a pickleball event, and their presence together grabbed a lot of eyeballs. However, none of it has been confirmed by either the diva or Raj.

Coming to her work front, Samantha is currently busy shooting her next film, Rakt Brahmand. She also has the movie Bangaram lined up ahead.