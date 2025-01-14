Samantha Prabhu switches on her ‘recovery mode’ post suffering from Chikungunya; reveals what healed her joint pains
Just a few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu updated her fans on how she’d been suffering from joint pains after dealing with Chikungunya. She is now on her road to recovery.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hitting a slight downward slope lately when it comes to her health. She recently revealed having battled with Chikungunya, which left her with extreme joint pains. However, in subsequent social media updates, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star confessed to being on the road to recovery after an exhaustive period of time.
And now, her latest social media update comes to light, as Samantha revealed having taken red light therapy to cure her joint pains and recover fast from the after-effects of Chikungunya.
Check out her post here:
Sharing a snapshot of herself outside the red light therapy clinic on her Instagram stories, the actress penned a note saying, “My joints couldn’t be happier right now. #recoverymode #redlighttherapy.”
Well, it was just a couple of days back when Samantha gave a glimpse of how she refused to stay away from the gym and work out intensely, despite dealing with terrible joint pains from Chikungunya.
Sharing a picture of herself exercising, she wrote, “Recovering from Chikungunya is so fun. The joint pains and ALL.”
Meanwhile, the diva seems to have planned out ‘tall ambitions’ for the New Year 2025, as she has been frequently sharing updates of her manifestations for the rest of the year via social media.
On the work front, she has films like Rakt Brahmand and Bangaram lined up next.
