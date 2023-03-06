Samantha Prabhu was one of the first to know about Allu Arjun’s relationship with Sneha Reddy; Read Details

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. They enjoy a massive fan following and often make headlines for their stylish appearances, exotic travels, and being doting parents to their two kids. Although they have been married for more than a decade now, the pair seems to be madly in love with each other and their romance is visible in the posts they share. Today, the loving couple celebrates their 12th wedding anniversary and they took to social media to wish each other.

However, what fans do not know is while Allu Arjun was dating Sneha, they had kept it hush-hush. In fact, before making it official, Arjun had introduced Sneha to only two people, and Samantha Prabhu was one of them. Samantha Prabhu used to host a Telugu talk show called Sam Jam, and Allu Arjun was a guest on one of the episodes. He talked about it, and said, “I don't know why did I share with you...it was very random.” The actress is a good friend of his, and she replied that she was very excited that Allu chose to share the news with her.

What Allu Arjun liked about Sneha

For Allu Arjun, it was love at first sight. He had met Sneha through a mutual friend at his friend’s wedding in the United States. They exchanged numbers and got talking. Before they knew it, they were madly in love with each other. Talking about what he liked about Sneha, Allu Arjun shared, “I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the night club, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced.”

Allu Arjun’s career

On the professional front, the actor has an interesting lineup for this year. It was announced last week that Allu Arjun is collaborating with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a pan-Indian film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Other than this, the actor is busy shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which he will be seen as Pushpa Raj, yet again.

