Samantha prays for peace amid Russia-Ukraine war, Kajal Aggarwal is heartbroken as citizens suffer

Russia's atrocities towards Ukraine have become a topic of discussion in the world. World leaders and citizens all over the world are striving to come to a conclusion about the current events taking place in Ukraine. Now, South celebrities like Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal have also shared their views on the matter.

Talking on the subject, Samantha wrote on Instagram, “If you are reading this, give out a prayer of peace in the world. That peace fill all hearts. And all homes. All all lands. Everyone deserves to live in peace and Happiness. #Ukraine”. Kajal Aggarwal also shared a video on the present situation in Ukraine.

For the unversed, Ukraine is actively trying to defend against an invasion by the Russian military. The Ukraine crisis is creating a lot of ripples on a global front. All are actively praying for peace and health in the region.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen as the leading lady in the projects Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress will also be making her foreign film debut with the project titled Arrangements of Love. The film is adapted from a book of the same name and will be helmed by Philip John.

In the meantime, Kajal Aggarwal will next play the lead in Koratala Siva’s Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. She will also feature in Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika. The film will be out in theatres from 3 March and will also star Aditi Rao Hydari as the second female lead.

