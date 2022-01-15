Samantha proves she has special superpowers as she deadlifts 80kg at gym effortlessly; Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in the South. Along with challenging herself on the professional front, the star also keeps pushing herself on the fitness front. In the latest video shared by the actress, she is seen attempting an 80 kg weightlift. We can see her trainer cheering for the actor, while she is fully focused on pulling off that challenging lift. The video is highly inspirational.

Samantha’s Instagram feed is filled with such intense workout videos. Recently, the actress is seen doing high-intensity workouts in the clip captioned, “I look possessed”. She even kick-started the new workout challenge on social media called the ‘Level Up’ challenge. This challenge invites everyone to burn their access calories without using the gym equipment. Since her post about the challenge, numerous fans have been sharing their videos attempting the ‘Level Up’ challenge. The actress has also been posting these clips to increase the range of this fitness challenge. Samantha’s social media handle is the ultimate source of inspiration.

Check out the post below:

Besides her workout videos, Samantha’s work is also a topic of discussion among not just the fans, but also other celebrities. Kriti Sanon penned a post for her, appreciating her special dance number in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha also shared with her fans that she was reluctant to do the song, but it was Allu Arjun who motivated her to grab this opportunity.

Allu Arjun and Samantha have previously shared the screen in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial successful movie S/O Satyamurthy.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Samantha will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.