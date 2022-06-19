Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna: 4 times South divas showed us how to slay in statement accessories

Minimalist fashion seems to be a ruling trend for the celebs on the red carpet and even at the airport. However, when it comes to accessories, celebs like to keep it minimal, thus proving that less is definitely more. Here's a look at times when South divas like Samantha, and Rashmika Mandanna made a striking appearance in statement accessories by the Abhilasha jewellery collection.



Rakul Preet Singh

For the promotions of her last film Runway 34, Rakul Preet Singh slipped into a fusion look. The stunner wore a silk lehenga along with a printed matching bralette and a JJ Valaya signature belt. To complete the look, Rakul Preet Singh accessorised her outfit with an eye-grabbing silver choker necklace, thus giving the perfect Bohemian vibes.



Samantha

One of our favourite looks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu accessorised her hand-painted saree worth a whopping Rs 1,14,999 with statement earrings by Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. She managed to pull off a regal look with utmost confidence and grace.



Rashmika Mandanna

For her best friend's wedding, Rashmika Mandanna decided to wear a Coorgi-style saree from Shanti Banaras. Taking a closer look at her traditional outfit, the Pushpa actress teamed her georgette real zari saree with a classic gold beaded necklace by the same jewellery designer as Samantha's. Natural makeup and footwear in white completed her look.



Srinidhi Shetty

For the promotions of KGF: Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty wore a heavily embroidered chanderi silk Anarkali dress by Archana Jaju teamed with a mirror work dupatta. However, what stole my attention was her statement earrings that added the royal touch to her overall look.

