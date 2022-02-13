Samantha to Rashmika Mandanna: 5 celebrity-inspired earrings to glam up your Valentine's Day date look

Haven't decided yet on Valentine’s Day outfit or confused what to wear with what? Well, we have got it sorted for you. Prepare for your big day in the minimal way possible yet look your best. Well, if you don't want to go down the cliche route by wearing red and diamonds, we suggest you take notes to statement-making earrings that will amp your simple dress in the classic way possible.

We take a look back at the statement earrings of our favourite South celebrities and you can replicate the looks depending on your choice.

Scroll below and take notes for inspiration:

1. Samantha

Samantha's oversized gold hoops are goals. From a.m. to p.m, large or small, hoop earrings are enough to add a touch of glam to your date night look. Well, the ones Sam is wearing are thicker than the average hoop but are easily available. They are an easy grab-and-go statement piece.

2. Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal added the right glam quotient to her neon dress with gold earrings and vibrant makeup. She picked blue eye-kajal and accessorised her dress with a pair of long eye-grabbing statement earrings by Minerali.

3. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna sure knows how to make heads turn in her own way. It's time for you to take notes on how to grab the attention of your partner by opting for a playful pair of earrings on a romantic date. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna brightens up her look in a pink tissue dress but her statement earrings steal the show.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia sure knows how to flaunt a romantic, feminine aesthetic. Here she teamed her plunging neckline bodycon dress with mini gold earrings and strappy green heels. Girls, take a note!

5. Pooja Hegde:

Totally in love with Pooja Hegde's look in a crocheted ensemble. She accessorised her elegant look with a pair of statement earrings. The cloud-shaped earrings had gold droppings.

Which is your favourite pick? Let us know in the comment section below.