Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 celebrity-inspired white sarees for summer weddings

As we all know, sarees are the ultimate fashion staple and favourites during special occasions. Well, the season of summer weddings is here and it is time for you to pull out that six yards of elegance from your closet. To note, it's also the season to click a lot of #SendRishta worthy photos.

Well, whites and summer go along and this season, it's time to step out the unconventional way. Ditch bright colours, and pick shades in white and pastels to look even more unconventional, effortless, and prettier. While we have countless noteworthy looks in white sarees donned by the stars, let's check out 5 celeb-inspired traditional silhouettes that will turn enough heads.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

Samantha's silk Organza sari by House Of Three Studio makes for a classic number. Sam teamed this lightweight lace scallop embroidered border saree with a blouse having hand-embroidered 3D finish with shells and sequins details. If you have an eye for versatile and elegant silhouettes, this is the right pick.

Pooja Hegde:

The Radhe Shyam actress added a perfect dash of yellow to her ivory Manish Malhotra saree. This is a perfect pick for Haldi or a roka ceremony. Pooja accessorised her look with chaandbaalis.

Rashmika Mandanna:

The Pushpa actress, Rashmika Mandanna's lightweight, trendy and dreamy six-yards with eye-grabbing pair of earrings in gold and a statement neckpiece is our favourite look of all.

Kajal Aggarwal:

The actress' floral print saree by Arpita Mehta is a must-have number this Summer weddings. She kept her hair open in soft curls and teamed her saree with giant fringe-detailed earrings. Cannot take my eyes off the cowrie shell detailing in the blouse.

Rakul Preet Singh:

This stunning white saree in colourful embroidery has got our heart. The dramatic blouse with fur detailing on the sleeves are the highlight.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

